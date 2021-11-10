Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. B Riley Principal 250 Merger makes up about 1.0% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned about 0.93% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

BRIV stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 25.90 and a current ratio of 25.90.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

