Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $16 Million in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,401,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

