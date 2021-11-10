Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 117,507 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 117,507 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Marten Transport worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 846,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

MRTN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

