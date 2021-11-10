Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

