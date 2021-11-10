Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,470 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Ralph Lauren worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RL opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

