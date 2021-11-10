Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.