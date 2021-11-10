Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.27 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after purchasing an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

