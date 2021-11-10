Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.09

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.09 and last traded at $126.37, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.09.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

