Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

