Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp’s third-quarter 2021 revenues and adjusted earnings per share improved year over year but missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats on account of increasing awareness. Higher at-home consumption amid the pandemic also provided a boost. Thus, the company has been investing significantly in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. High debt levels, increased labor costs and supply constraints remain concerns. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will aid results. Robust backlog levels and business wins will drive the Aerospace segment's performance.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

