New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $127.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

New Relic stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

