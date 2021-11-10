Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TKAGY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

