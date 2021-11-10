Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.73.

DK opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

