Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anterix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anterix by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Anterix in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 70,132 shares valued at $3,977,959. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

