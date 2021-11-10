Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

