Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NYSE GIL opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

