$67.86 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $67.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.52 million and the lowest is $62.76 million. MP Materials posted sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $277.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $295.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 3.93.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

