FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Oppenheimer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $104.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.