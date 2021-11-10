Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $72.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 6607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Value Investments LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,406,000 after purchasing an additional 264,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.