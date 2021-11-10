Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $303.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.41. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

