Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 281,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after acquiring an additional 837,112 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149,659 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.08 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

