Critical Contrast: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) versus Its Rivals

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Siyata Mobile to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A -104.35% -67.30% Siyata Mobile Competitors 2.42% 19.29% 1.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Siyata Mobile and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Siyata Mobile Competitors 267 764 1150 35 2.43

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 29.92%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile’s competitors have a beta of 5.54, meaning that their average share price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $5.99 million -$13.59 million N/A Siyata Mobile Competitors $15.60 billion $647.76 million 23.72

Siyata Mobile’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siyata Mobile competitors beat Siyata Mobile on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

