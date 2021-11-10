Acuitas Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,859 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

