Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRTO opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

