Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Janus Henderson Group worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after buying an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,907,000 after buying an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

