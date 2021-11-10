Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,255 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Costamare worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth about $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 26.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth about $341,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CMRE opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

