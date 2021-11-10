Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,392 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $76.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,902,265. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

