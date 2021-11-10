Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.