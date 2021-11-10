FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE SLF opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

