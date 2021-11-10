Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

