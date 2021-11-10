DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

DS Smith stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.