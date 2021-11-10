LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.17% of LiqTech International worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 4.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LIQT opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.64. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LiqTech International Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.