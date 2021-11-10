Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.46

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.46 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 4271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,601,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 437.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

