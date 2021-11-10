Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCMD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

