Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSHZY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

