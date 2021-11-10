Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSHZY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $26.37.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
