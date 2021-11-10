Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $332.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.