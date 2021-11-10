Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $332.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 159.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

