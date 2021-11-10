COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMPS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

CMPS stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

