Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

