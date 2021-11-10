Northern Trust Corp Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 61,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

