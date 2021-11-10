Peter R. Kellogg Buys 62,860 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $745.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

