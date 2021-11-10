Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,027 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $318,421.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.17 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

