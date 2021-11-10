Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO Sells $433,350.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAWW opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

