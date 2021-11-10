Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,337 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $274.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.07 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $113.07 and a 1 year high of $282.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,169,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

