Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 171,047 The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 171,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of The Cato at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

CATO stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $442.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. The Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

