JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,810 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in PlayAGS by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PlayAGS by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 106,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

AGS opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $334.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.37. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.