eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares during the period. eGain accounts for 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in eGain by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 218.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.15 million, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

