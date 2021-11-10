JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 15,602 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $357.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

