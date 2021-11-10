JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 371,650.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

