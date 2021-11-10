Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of BIP opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $61.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,889.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

