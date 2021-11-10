Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of MGM opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

